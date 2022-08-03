Congress Adamant On 'non-profit' Defence As ED Seals Young Indian Office At Herald House

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the Young Indian limited office in Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-based Herald House in Delhi, the Congress party, in its first response, said 'there was no money laundering that took place'. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, a senior leader of the grand-old party, Harish Rawat, claimed that sealing of the Herald House office, occupied by the Congress, is 'weird'.

Congress' DK Sivakumar, also in a conversation with the channel, said, "Where is the money laundering that has taken place? There is no money laundering that took place...It is a purely non-profitable organization...Where ED cannot intervene as it is a matter of the I-T. This is a big political vendetta which is going on, the entire episode is politically motivated, I don't know know why they are in so much hurry."

Shakisingh Gohil, also from the Congres, speaking to the channel said, "This never happens in a democracy...This is our party office, we had called a meeting here before the Independence Day celebrations. They stopped us from going to the office and sealed it. How can they seal our office?"

ED seals Herald House

"It is hereby ordered that this premises not be opened without prior permission from the Directorate of Enforcement, B-Block, Pravartan Bhawan, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi-11," read a notice stuck on the premises of the Herald House, the registered office address of Associate Journals Limited (AJL), the National Herald newspaper’s publisher, which is under probe over its acquisition by Young Indian, a firm linked to the Gandhi family. The notice has the signatures of Kuldeep Singh, Assistant Director of the ED.

The property was sealed days after the central agency carried out raids on the said premise, along with 12 other premises in New Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation. It aimed to gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were questioned by the agency. Sonia Gandhi was asked over 100 questions in July, during interrogations that spanned three days for 12 hours in total. On the other hand, Rahul's interrogation took place in June for 5 five days, and was asked around 150 questions. The questioning of the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case was registered after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian, based on a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.