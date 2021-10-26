'Congress Adept At Breaking Promises': Scindia Claims His Exit Toppled Kamal Nath Govt

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that the grand old party is adept at not keeping promises while BJP is committed to the nation's development and promoting innovation. Scindia along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday addressed a public gathering at Ambua village under the Jobat assembly constituency and sought the voters' support for BJP candidate Sulochana Rawat ahead of by-polls in the state.

'Congress adept at breaking promises': Jyotiraditya Scindia

"When I spoke of disobedience, Kamal Nath Ji started telling me to come on the road with flags and sticks. I came on the road with flags and sticks and brought down the Congress government. Showing the way of the road to those who cheated the public has been the history of the Scindia family. Congress has the habit of breaking promises while BJP under PM Modi works for the development of the country," he added.

जब मैंने वादाखिलाफी की बात कही तो कमलनाथ जी मुझसे कहने लगे सड़क पर आजाओ, तो मैं झंडा और डंडा दोनों लेकर सड़क पर आ गया और कांग्रेसियों को भी सरकार से उठाकर सड़क पर ले आया।जनता से धोखा करने वालों को सड़क का रास्ता दिखाना सिंधिया परिवार का इतिहास रहा है।

'What is left in Congress now'?: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan promised to provide employment for youth, education for children, women empowerment, and the overall development of the state. He added that there is nothing left in the Congress party and they have never cared about the development.

"What is left in Congress now? They have never developed anything before. When his ministers and MLAs used to go to Kamal Nath Ji for development, they used to ask where is the money. It is my resolve that I will bring water to every field. I have to increase the area under irrigation, I am giving a guarantee of development. It is my resolve to make the future bright by arranging the education of the children. I guarantee employment for all eligible here. Government recruitments were banned. Now, I will fill one lakh posts. Apart from this, if youth and women want to do their business, then our government will take a guarantee of bank loan," said CM Shivraj.

Madhya Pradesh By-Election

On October 30, byelections of three assembly seats Raigaon, Jobat, Prithvipur Assembly, and one Lok Sabha seat Khandwa are scheduled. The outcome of the polls will be a projection of the political mood of different regions of the state and also of the government’s standing and popularity among different communities and castes. The By-polls campaign picked up on Saturday as Union ministers Prahlad Patel and Narendra Singh Tomar and former Union minister Uma Bharti in addition to BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya addressed public meetings. Congress has declared its candidates for the three Vidhan Sabha seats and the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

(With ANI Inputs)