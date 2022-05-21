After posting a controversial quote by Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on May 21, claimed that his Twitter handle was hacked. Filing a complaint with New Delhi's South Avenue Police Station, Chowdhury urged the police to seal the IP address and take appropriate action against cybercrime at the earliest.

The Member of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote, "The content posted smacks of malice and I believe that my Twitter Account had been hacked by some wrongdoers, for the reasons best known to them. I, hereby urge your good-self to take immediate cognizance of this instant complaint and please enquire & seal the IP address and take appropriate action of cybercrime at the earliest in accordance with law and oblige."

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claims that his Twitter account was hacked and has filed a Police complaint with South Avenue Police Station, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/E07dZL0Dyq — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Speaking about the faux pas, Adhir Chowdhury told ANI, "With all my conviction, with humilities at my command, I'm firmly stating that the tweet being quoted against my name is nothing but a malicious campaign being propagated by some unscrupulous elements, by some heinous forces who are inimical to me and my party. So, I am vociferously refuting the content of the text quoted against my name. Today itself I am going to take legal action against those offenders, if not digital criminals."

Adhir Chowdhury shares Rajiv Gandhi's controversial quote

Earlier in the day, while paying tribute to the former Prime Minister on his 31st death anniversary, the Congress leader had committed a major blunder by sharing a controversial quote by Rajiv Gandhi on his verified Twitter handle. The quote read, "When a big tree falls, the ground shakes." The infamous statement was made by Rajiv Gandhi after the assassination of first woman PM Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 and was further seen as a justification for the anti-Sikh riots.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's now-deleted tweet; he had posted this earlier today. pic.twitter.com/EF77RlskQE — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Rajiv Gandhi, while speaking at a public gathering, had justified his remarks by saying, "We must remember Indiraji. We must remember why her assassination happened. We must remember who could be the people behind this. When Indira’s assassination happened, there were riots in the country. We know that the hearts of the Indian people were full of anger and that for a few days people felt India was shaking. When a big tree falls, the ground shakes."

Image: ANI