A day after sparking a controversy in the Parliament with his 'Rashtrapatni' reference to the President of India, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote an apology letter to Droupadi Murmu on Friday. In the letter, Chowdhury expressed his regret for having "mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the post" she holds.

"I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same," Chowdhury wrote in the letter. The apology came a day after the Lower House of the Parliament witnessed a rather noisy session. The BJP during the proceedings of the day came down heavily on Chowdhury and the Congress.

Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark triggers fresh BJP-Congress battle

On Thursday, a heated exchange took place between Sonia Gandhi and Smriti Irani after Lok Sabha was adjourned following the uproar over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's sexist remarks. As per sources, Gandhi approached Rama Devi who chaired the session to talk about the sexist comment by the Leader of the Opposition. At that juncture, Smriti Irani who was standing nearby intervened.

On the condition of anonymity, an MP told Republic TV, "Sonia Gandhi was quite aggressive and harsh while talking to Smriti Irani, she waved her finger at Smriti Irani and said you don't talk to me". The MP added that in retaliation, BJP MPs gathered and started raising slogans- 'Sonia Gandhi Maafi Mango' (Sonia Gandhi apologise)'.

Thereafter, KC Venugopal, Congress' General Secretary, had also claimed that BJP MPs behaved badly with Sonia Gandhi on the floor of the Lok Sabha. Highlighting that Chowdhury had already apologised for his comment, and there was no reason why Sonia Gandhi should apologise, he had said, "Instead, PM Modi and Union Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani should apologise."

Chowdhury had made the 'Rashtrapatni' remark while talking to reporters during his party's protests over a host of issues.