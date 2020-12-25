Congress' Adhir Chowdhury Mocks PM's Farmer Outreach, Alleges 'middlemen Still Exist'

On Friday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to directly speak to the farmers protesting against the agrarian laws. He was reacting to the PM's interaction with farmers during the release of the installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Moreover, Chowdhury alleged that PM-KISAN funds don't reach the accounts of all farmers as asserted by the Union government. Maintaining that middlemen were siphoning off the money meant for farmers, he added that nearly 50,000 farmers had received notices directing them to return the PM-KISAN installment.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked, "You do not have the guts to talk to them face-to-face with the protesting farmers and try to eke out a solution. Sitting far away, you distribute Rs.18,000 crore from the government treasury and say that this is your government's favour for the farmers. This money doesn't go into the accounts of the farmers. The middlemen still exist. Thousands of farmers still do not get the funds. A notice has been sent to 50,000 farmers telling them to give back the money citing that it was sent to them by mistake."

Read: Nirmala Sitharaman Hails PM Modi's Outreach To Farmers, Says 'Govt Always Ready To Talk'

Modi Ji doesn't have the courage to talk face to face with the protesting farmers. Govt talks about Rs 18,000 cr being directly transferred to bank accounts of farmers. But, I want to say that middlemen still exist & the entire amount doesn't reach farmers: AR Chowdhury, Congress pic.twitter.com/d0SjCW5D87 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Read: 2020 Highlights: Janta Curfew To Galwan Clash & Bihar Polls To Farmer Stir, Here's A Recap

PM Modi interacts with farmers

Earlier in the day, PM Modi released worth over Rs.18,000 crore to 9 crore farmer families via video conferencing. Under the aegis of PM-KISAN, Rs.6000 is being directly transferred to the bank accounts of small and marginal farmer families having combined land ownership of up to two hectares in three installments per year. Thereafter, the PM also held a discussion with farmers from Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh who shared their experiences about the initiatives taken by the Centre.

On this occasion, PM Modi lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government for the non-implementation of the PM-KISAN scheme in West Bengal. He accused the state government of harming the interest of the farmers in the process of settling political scores with the Centre. During the address, PM Modi explained the significance of the new farm laws.

Reiterating that the Minimum Support Price and the APMC system will continue, he lashed out at the opposition for spreading misconceptions among the farmers. Citing that APMCs don't exist in Kerala, he also slammed the Left Front government for opposing the agrarian laws. Extending an olive branch to the protesting farmers, the PM asserted that the Centre was ready to talk as long as the discussion is based on facts.

Read: Harsimrat Badal Claims Centre Misusing IT Dept To Intimidate Arhtiyas Amid Farmer Protests