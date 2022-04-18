Congress' Adhir Chowdhury Urges HM Shah To Implement Prior Agreements To Solve Naga Issue

Ahead of the resumption of stalled negotiations for the Naga peace process, scheduled later this month, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to work on the implementation of the agreements reached by the Union government with NSCN (IM) and some factions of NNPG in the past to 'resolve Nagaland issue.'

The letter has drawn the Home Minister's attention to the matter, underscoring that the agreements reached between the Union government and Naga insurgents in Nagaland have not been implemented yet. In the letter, Chowdhury mentioned two sets of agreements inked by the BJP-led Union government in 2015 and 2017.

He had mentioned the historic 2015 Framework agreements signed between NSCN (IM) (National Socialist Council of Nagaland- IM) and Governor RN Ravi (Interlocutor representing the Government of India); and the accord signed in 2017 between the centre and working committee of 6 factions of the Naga Nation Political Groups (NNPG).

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in the letter, urged Amit Shah to implement the agreements rather than hold fresh talks. He had claimed that the stakeholders (Naga insurgent groups) who had agreed to abide by the negotiations earlier were now demanding the implementation of the previous concords.

Congress Lok Sabha MP further pointed out that after the conclusion of the peace talks by interlocutor Ravi (currently acting as Tamil Nadu governor) in February 2021, the Nagaland CM had moved a resolution demanding the resumption of talks rather than working on the implementation of the reached Framework Agreements.

'Trust deficit' over non-implementation of accords

This comes a week after NSCN (IM) released a statement accusing interlocutor Ravi of pressurising and threatening the group into signing the final agreement. RN Ravi signed the Framework agreements with NSCN (IM) on behalf of the centre in 2015.

The NSCN (IM) has been accused of pressuring the group to sign the agreement under the Indian Constitution without the Naga flag and the Yehzabo (constitution), two core issues stalling the inking of the final agreement between the two parties. It is pertinent to mention here that Naga groups later refused to hold parleys with Ravi, post which he stepped down from the post in September last year.

In 2020, the outfit also expressed that the non-implementation of the reached agreements with the centre had created a trust deficit in the group. They expressed "ambivalent" feelings about the signed agreements. "The Indian government must reverse the environment of mistrust that has developed through time, and it should not resort to immoral tactics to overcome any perceived barriers. The only way forward is for what has been mutually agreed upon to be followed in letter and spirit," it had said.

