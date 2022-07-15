Congress' Adhir Chowdhury Urges LS Speaker To Withdraw New List Of Unparliamentary Words

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to withdraw the new list of "unparliamentary" words and expressions. Notably, prior to the parliament's Monsoon session beginning on July 18, a big controversy emerged over a 50-page compendium of words and phrases deemed inappropriate for usage in Parliament.

"I wish to bring to your kind attention a matter of serious Parliamentary concern. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has come out with a new booklet regarding a list of words deemed unparliamentary. The list includes words like ‘ashamed’, ‘abused’, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘incompetent’," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in his letter to Om Birla.

Adding further he pointed out that so many common words used in our day-to-day conversation have been included in the list of "unparliamentary" words. "If these words are taken out of the general vocabulary, the very essence and the impact of expression would be minimised," he said.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to withdraw the new list of unparliamentary expressions. pic.twitter.com/py63KW2nwe — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

'Prepare final list after consultation with all political parties': Chowdhury

Furthermore, the senior Congress leader said that the Lok Sabha Secretariat should have mentioned the substitutes for mentioned banned words so that it would have been easier for MPs to use the substitute. He also suggested to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha that this "sensitive matter" should have been discussed in the Rules Committee, where all the political parties are represented.

"This sensitive matter should have been discussed in the Rules Committee where all the political parties are represented. None of the political parties have been consulted on this sensitive matter. I shall request you to put this latest list of unparliamentary words in abeyance and a final list may be prepared in consultation with all political parties," Chowdhury said in his letter to Om Birla.

Notably, Opposition parties attacked the government after Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday released a booklet of "unparliamentary" words and expressions and called it a "gag order". Following the attacks, the LS Secretariat issued a statement fact-checking the Opposition, and clarified that the list is not a new suggestion, but merely a compilation of words already expunged in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or state legislatures.