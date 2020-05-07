Congress Slams Mamata Govt; Adhir Ranjan Confirms WB Only Asked For Two Migrant Trains

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has castigated the West Bengal government lead by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not arranging an adequate number of trains to bring back people from the state who are stranded in other parts of the country due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

"After receiving calls from stranded people of Bengal crying for help to send them back home, today I held a discussion with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. He informed me that the West Bengal Government has till now only asked for two Trains for its people who are stuck in other states", Chowdhury said in a self-made video.

He further informed that while one train has already left from Rajasthan to Kolkata, the other train has left from Ernakulam to Berhampore. "It is disheartening to see that besides the two trains, the West Bengal government has not asked for any train for its people who are stranded in other states", he added.

WB govt approved 2 trains for stranded migrants

The West Bengal government on Sunday, May 3 had approved two special trains to bring back migrants from Rajasthan and Kerala following criticism from opposition leaders of not treating the issue of migrant workers with urgency. The officials had informed that one train will ferry 1,200 pilgrims from Rajasthan and another will bring back migrants from Kerala

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also Tweeted about the two trains and said: “As a part of our promise to bring back citizens of Bengal stranded in other states, 2 special trains from Ajmer & Kerala would leave tomorrow for West Bengal carrying more than 2500 migrant labourers, pilgrims, students & patients. Everyone coming in to be screened as per protocols”.

As a part of our promise to bring back citizens of Bengal stranded in other states, 2 special trains from Ajmer & Kerala would leave tomorrow for West Bengal carrying more than 2500 migrant labourers,pilgrims,students & patients. Everyone coming in to be screened as per protocols — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 3, 2020

COVID -19 Situation in West Bengal

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Bengal rose by 112 on Wednesday with 4 deaths reported, taking the total active cases to 1047 and death toll to 74. Co-morbidity figures include another 72 which means death was due to other reasons and COVID-19 was incidental.

