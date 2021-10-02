Congress' Adhir Ranjan Asks West Bengal CM To Hike Asha Workers' Salaries & Release Bonus

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to increase the salary of Asha workers in the state. In a letter, he said that salaries should be increased to a substantial level so that Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers can live with dignity.

The Congress Parliamentary Party leader said that Asha workers in the state performed all kinds of vaccination and COVID-related duties. They do door-to-door campaign and raise awareness, he said. "In spite of so much hard work, they are paid a meagre sum of Rs 4,500 per month. They live in hardship because it is very difficult to run the household in a paltry sum of Rs 4,500 per month," Chowdhury noted.

He also pointed out that Durga Puja is round the corner and Asha workers have not received their bonuses. "I request you to kindly increase the salary of these hard-working Asha workers to a substantial level so that they can live with respect and dignity, Further, I may also request you to kindly release their bonuses at the earliest," the Congress leader said.

In July, Asha workers in West Bengal had staged a protest demanding the state government to fulfil its promise of vaccinating their family members and providing a monetary cover of Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the treatment of COVID-19. The demonstrations took place outside the building of Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

A growing pattern across India

The situation of Asha healthcare workers across the nation has come under the scanner as they, on several occasions, have raised issues of unfair pay, improper working conditions and failed promises by the respective state governments. Recently, Asha workers in the national capital, Delhi, pressed the demand for a fixed remuneration.

On an average, Asha workers are paid in the range of Rs 1,000- Rs 4,000. They don't receive any major benefits apart from slight incentives. An Asha worker while speaking to ANI said, "We are putting ourselves at risk and doing COVID duty. The government should think about us. We have not yet been given our salaries. Earlier we used to receive our salaries between the 7th and 10th of each month. We all are poor women, the salary is the main source of income."

Image: PTI