Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Allowed To Respond To Allegations Post LS Suspension

Days after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from the Lok Sabha, the Privileges Committee of the lower house on Friday, August 18 decided to allow him to respond to the allegations against him. This comes after the panel earlier in the day held a meeting to discuss the unruly behaviour of Chowdhury in Lok Sabha during the monsoon session.

As per the Parliament sources, the committee that was chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh also recommended Speaker Om Birla to repel the Congress leader’s suspension after hearing his statement on August 30.

A member of the committee said, "As a process of natural justice, the committee has decided to hear Chowdhury’s version at its next meeting on August 30.”

Chowdhury also spoke about the panel meeting and said the decision would come out once the committee submits its report. However, he reiterated that his suspension did not happen as per the norms.

He said, "The meeting of the Privilege Committee is happening as per the rules. I don't have anything to say about it. I don't even know the agenda of the meeting. I hope that proceedings will happen as per the rules. The Speaker (Lok Sabha) will take a decision after the committee submits a report to him. This suspension did not happen as per the rules."

Congress leader suspended on August 10

The grand-old party leader was suspended on August 10 for "repeated misconduct" in the Parliament pending a report from the Privileges Committee.

On Friday, the panel members backed the view that Adhir Ranjan have had his share of punishment and now there was no further need to get his behaviour examined by a parliamentary panel.

The committee member added, "A person cannot be punished twice for the same offence" and that even BJP members have supported the revocation of Chowdhury's suspension.

Besides Sunil Singh, BJP members Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Raju Bista, Ganesh Singh, Janardan Sigriwal, Dilip Ghosh, DMK member T R Baalu, Congress member K Suresh and Trinamool member Kalyan Banerjee were also present in the meeting on Friday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister moved resolution to suspend Chowdhury

For the uninitiated, the Congress leader was suspended after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution for his suspension.

Joshi had stated, "This House having taken serious note of the gross, deliberate, and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report."

Following this, the resolution was adopted by voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from Agencies)