Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Appointed As Chairperson Of PAC

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) for the term beginning on May 1, 2020, and ending on April 30, 2021. Chowdhury is the only member from Congress in the PAC from the House. As per the press release from Lok Sabha Secretariat, the appointment was made by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

While the PAC has 15 members from the lower house, it has seven members from Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha members in the committee from BJP include -- Jayant Sinha, Ajay (Teni) Misra, Sudheer Gupta, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Satya Pal Singh, Subhash Chandra Baheria, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Jagdambika Pal and Ram Kripal Yadav.

The members from other parties include T R Baalu, Rahul Ramesh Shewale, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Balashowry Vallabbhaneni and Bhartruhari Mahtab. The members appointed from Rajya Sabha to the PAC are Rajeev Chandrasekhar, C M Ramesh, Naresh Gujral, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Bhupender Yadav. Two seats have been kept vacant.

The Committee on Public Accounts is constituted by Parliament each year for the examination of accounts showing the appropriation of sums granted by Parliament for the expenditure of Government of India, the annual Finance Accounts of Government of India, and such other accounts laid before Parliament as the Committee may deem fit such as accounts of autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies (except those of Public Undertakings and Government Companies which come under the purview of the Committee on Public Undertakings).

The Committee on Public Accounts is the oldest Parliamentary Committee and was first constituted in 1921. The Committee consists of 22 Members, 15 Members are elected by Lok Sabha and 7 Members of the Rajya Sabha are associated with it. The Speaker is empowered to appoint the Chairman of the Committee from amongst its Members.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image credits: PTI)