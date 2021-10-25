Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Demands Early Polls, Restoration Of Full Statehood To J&K

On Sunday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that the political system must be re-established in Jammu and Kashmir and called for the restoration of the valley's statehood so that Assembly elections can be held as soon as possible. He also called out Home Minister Amit Shah Shah and stated that even after the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir is still in a much worse state. This is in direct contradiction to senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement which said terror was under control in the UT after abrogation of Article 370.

'J-K should be given full statehood': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

"A political system must be restored in Jammu and Kashmir and elections must be held as soon as possible. What do you have to say Amit Shah Ji? You removed Articles 370 and 35(A) and promised that Kashmir will change. However, it did not happen and now Kashmir is in a much worse state, the statehood should be restored, which is very important," Congress leader told ANI.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams Amit Shah's Visit

Chowdhury's statement comes after incidents of several targeted killings of civilians by the terrorists that have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in the past few months. Meanwhile, Home Minister is on a three-day visit to the Union territory, the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

"In the last two weeks, many have been killed. Amit Shah, who is in Kashmir, will try to instill trust amongst people and will also try to give them hope. But in the common public, there is no hope amongst the people there as wherever they are going, there is curfew. Shah is visiting the union territory because now he feels that it is getting out of hands," he said.

Amit Shah tells J&K youth Statehood to be restored after polls

Shah, who is on his first visit to J&K since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019 assured that the government will restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir once the delimitation process is complete and assembly elections are held. On Saturday, he sought the support of Kashmiri youths in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vision of a peaceful and developed" territory. He asserted that the government will not allow anyone to create hurdles in the path of peace and development in Kashmir and the youth will get opportunities.

(With ANI Inputs)