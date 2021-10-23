Congress' Adhir Ranjan Claims Centre 'confusing' People With COVID Vaccination Milestone

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, claimed on Saturday that the PM Modi-led BJP government was attempting to "confuse" the people of India with its COVID-19 inoculation drive. PM Modi's campaign on administering 100 crore vaccine doses was projected in such a way that it appeared that 100 crore people had been immunised, claimed the Congress leader in Lok Sabha.

"On completion of 100 crore vaccine doses, 100 places were lit up. And the prime minister is trying to send across the message that 100 crore people have been fully vaccinated. This is not the fact," he noted.

Chowdhury, who is also the president of the West Bengal Congress, stated that India's population was 139 crore, with 106 crore adults. He went on to say that the government claimed that 29 crore individuals have received double doses, which was only 21% of the population. "Only this 21 per cent is in the safe zone. Also, booster doses are not being given in the country as yet," the Congress MP from Berhampore stated.

He claimed that India began vaccination programmes in 1975 and that the country is known as the "vaccine hub of the world." "The central government is trying to project its vaccination campaign in a way like it was the first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken in the country," the Congress MP remarked. He claimed that India began vaccination programmes in 1975 and that the country is known as the "vaccine hub of the world."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacks Centre

Chowdhury also criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for claiming that the state is providing free vaccines to its citizens, "exactly like the Centre has also claimed," and demanded to know where the money came from. He stated that the revenue is earned through levying petrol taxes, diesel, and LPG.

On Thursday, India reached a milestone in its COVID-19 inoculation programme, as the total number of vaccine doses provided crossed the 100-crore mark, sparking celebrations across the country. The Prime Minister praised the achievement as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and 130 crore people's collective spirit in just over nine months since the countrywide immunisation push began on January 16.

