Congress' Adhir Ranjan Defends Greta Thunberg, Says Sachin-Lata 'misled' By Centre

While addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury came to the defence of climate activist Greta Thunberg, asking what was wrong in her speaking in favor of the farmers' protest. Amid Maharahstra Government's decision to probe the tweets of Bharat Ratna awardees Sachin tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the icons were being 'misled' by the Centre.

"Greta is an environmental activist. What is wrong in her speaking in favour of protests? Don't we speak in UN against any atrocities? Didn't we speak when George Floyd happened? You (PM) yourself went to USA and said Abki Baar Trump Sarkaar. Is it a crime if Greta speaks something about Delhi? What was the need for the MEA and celebrities to respond to her? You misled our legends like Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar. Is our country so weak that we feel so shaken because of an 18-year-old?" he questioned.

The Congress leader's comments come even as the teen activist's 'toolkit to protest' exposed an international conspiracy against India, laying down a detailed plan to rake up emotions amid the farmers' protest and unleash anarchy onto the streets.

Congress attacks HM over Red Fort violence

Moreover, the Congress leader also launched an attack on Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning how the government allowed the Red Fort breach to happen. The leader also went on to allege that if probed, the Centre would be found responsile for the anarchy. "Red Fort is our pride. How did some miscreants reach the Red Fort when our Home Minister Amit Shah is so powerful. January 26 has the highest level of security, Rajnath Singh shows around Rafale but no one has any clue of what happened at the Red fort?" he asked.

"There was intel information of Pakistan creating trouble. But you did not know what was being planned in our country? This is because you wanted such a thing to happen. A proper investigation will reveal that the Government is behind this violence. In Delhi, we feel like we are in Kabul or Syria," the Congress leader added.

Claiming that there was a 'sense of fear' amongst the minorities, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that farmers were being potrayed as 'India's enemies'. "PM today speaks to many around the world, but has no time to speak to our farmers? You shut the internet, put nails and barricades, electricity and water supply was cut down. Why such a behaviour? Many of your MPs are quiet. They cannot open their mouth or they will lose their jobs. I appeal to you on behalf of the Opposition and the MPs of your party to talk to farmers and listen to them," he stated.

