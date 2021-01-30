Congress' Adhir Ranjan Demands Repeal Of Farm Laws; Says Centre Has 'obstinate Mindset'

After the Centre concluded its all-party meeting over the Farm Laws on Saturday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury once again hit out at the Centre demanding the repeal of the agrarian reforms. Calling the Centre 'egoistic and obstinate', Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the government was just hedging the issue of the Farm Laws through their multiple rounds of talks with the farmers.

"We just want the farm laws to be repealed, that's it. The government is just hedging the issue out of its egoistic and obstinate mindset," he said.

PM urges talks over Farm Laws

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Opposition parties to hold talks with the protesting farmers over the three Farm Laws, reiterating the Centre's offer to stay the reforms for 1.5 years. As per sources, addressing an all-party meeting, PM Modi stated that while the Centre and the Farm unions had not gotten to a consensus, the government was just a 'phone call away'.

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar told farmers. He said - we've not reached to consensus but we're giving you (farmers) the offer & you may go & deliberate. He told farmers that he was just a phone call away," PM Modi told the all-party meeting, as per sources. (1/2) https://t.co/SQTZFT7ch0 pic.twitter.com/XYcbUXScvs — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has welcomed this statement by the PM and has requested the Centre to normalise the situation at Singhu border. "We will talk to the government. We respect the PM and will come to a conclusion (on the issue). The government will tell the next date for talks," said Tikait.

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26, farmer unions continue to agitate against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 for the 66th consecutive day. Nearly 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks have concluded in an impasse.

