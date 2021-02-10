Congress' Adhir Ranjan Justifies Walkout During PM's Address; Rakes Up Farm Laws

After staging a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lashed out at the PM, saying that the party walked out because the Prime Minister refused to address their concerns over farmers' deaths.

"We walked out because PM didn't discuss our concerns over farmers' death. He agreed that amendments are required in the Farm Laws, some states will be benefitted and some won't. Why do you have to bring laws that won't be benefitting everyone?" questioned Adhir Chowdhury.

During PM Modi's address in the Lower House, the opposition parties, especially the Congress, engaged in numerous attempts to create a ruckus, breaking in between the PM's speech on a number of occasions. With the PM deciding to pay no heed to the attempts, ultimately firing the 'divider' jibe, fuming Congress leaders staged a walkout from the Parliament, only to be followed by TMC MPs shortly after.

PM scorches Opposition, accuses it of 'fearmongering'

While speaking on the ruckus being created by the Congress in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "This chaos, these attempts to disturb the house, are a well-orchestrated plan. It will be difficult for them to survive when the truth will be out in the open, hence this well-thought-out conspiracy and the chaos. They are doing this chaos outside as well as in the house, but they will never be able to win people's trust this way."

"There are new tactics of protests these days. Andolan Kaari (protestors) don't use these ways. Andolan Jeevis use these tactics," PM Modi added saying that such people attempted to spread fear over things which had neither happened in the past nor would happen in the future.

"When nothing has happened still fearmongering over it. Supreme Court has not given any verdict yet fearmongering and making chaos over it. Setting everything on fire in the country. These tactics of fearmongering should be a major concern for all those who believe in democracy. It is not just a concern for government but it should be a concern for the entire country," said PM Modi.

