Congress' Adhir Ranjan Refuses To Comment On Prashant Kishor's Meeting With Rahul Gandhi

Amid speculations of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury being replaced by Congress as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, sources on Wednesday informed that the leader from West Bengal was unlikely to be replaced. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “We have discussed over various issues today. But what you are saying (On Loksobha leader), I don't have any idea”.

Adhir Ranjan refuses to talk about Prashant Kishor's meeting

As per sources, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi was also present via video conferencing during the meeting of Prashant Kishor, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal. As per sources, the meeting lasted about 1 hour. Responding on a query about the meeting, Adhir Ranjan said, “I don't have any knowledge over the meeting between Rahul Gandhi and PK or Sonia Gandhi” when asked about the PK Rahul meet.

Congress sources say no change in post of Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha

Congress sources further added, “There is no change in the post of Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha party at present. In this session, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will remain the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha”. The sources also said, “There was no talk about the Punjab Congress controversy, though Prashant Kishor discussed the prospects of Congress in the upcoming assembly elections. There was no discussion about pushing Sharad Pawar for president’s post (from UPA)”. For this, Chowdhury said that he had no idea.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement on Suvendu Adhikari

When asked about the Suvendu Adhikari case, Chowdhury said, “What Suvendu Adhikari has done against congress leaders now same is happening against him. Many party workers and leaders were arrested from our party in the fake case when Suvendu Adhikari was in TMC.” Adhikari also asked the Supreme Court to move the Nandigram case out of Bengal. Earlier today as per ANI, A CID team visited a facility near the residence of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in Kanthi, Purba Medinipur, in connection to the investigation in the death of his personal security guard in 2018. Security personnel of Suvendu Adhikari stay at the facility.

