Congress' Adhir Ranjan Slams BJP & TMC, Says 'WB Polls Now Contest Of Hurling Harangues'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday blamed the BJP and the Trinamool Congress for turning West Bengal politics into a contest of 'hurling harangues' urging people to look carefully before making a decision for the future of the State.

"Politics in West Bengal has only become a contest of hurling harangues. Neither the Trinamool nor the BJP is speaking for the people who're lured into being influenced by only what they hear. However, people must see with their eyes before making a decision," said Chowdhury.

Opining on the Tata Nano Controversy and the company's decision to leave Singur, he said, "Congress never supports how Tata plant was uprooted from Singur after spending Rs 1,000 crores of state's money to set up the infrastructure for the project. Alternative site in Sanand, Gujarat, has become such a model for development in the country."

Congress is not the only party to take a jibe at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Tata Nano controversy. In December, addressing a press conference in the poll-bound State, BJP national vice president Mukul Roy slammed the CM for leading the agitation which led to the company's exit.

Calling it a 'big blunder', BJP's Mukul Roy said, "The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) held several global investment summits over the last nine years, but no investment has come to the State for setting up industries, while those who have units in the state are being compelled to move base owing to syndicate raj."

Tata Nano Controversy in Singur

Tata Motors had built a factory for the world's cheapest car, Nano, at Singur in Hooghly district of the state, but the project was abandoned following a massive agitation by the farmers, led by Mamata Banerjee in 2006-2007. The anti-land acquisition movement at Singur and Nandigram ultimately catapulted her and TMC to power in the state in 2011, ending a 34-year-long Left regime. Notably, the Tata Motor's plant was moved to Gujarat on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the Chief Minister of the State at that time.

West Bengal goes to polls in April-May this year.

