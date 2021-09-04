Congress' Adhir Ranjan Writes To CM Mamata; Raises Concern Over Cruelties On Party Workers

Days after requesting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take account of the cruelties on party activists, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury again on Saturday, September 4, reiterated his call to the Bengal Chief Minister. Chowdhury who is also the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) President restated in a letter directed to the West Bengal CM 'to pass necessary instructions to the administration while ensuring justice to Congress workers who are victims of violence and atrocities committed by the ruling party's workers.'

'If this kind of situation happens, it is a discredit to the Chief Minister's post'

The Congress leader lambasted the WB Chief Minister raising questions on the role of the 'CM seat' in maintaining the security and safety concerns of people in the state. Chowdhury said, "I would specifically reiterate that being the Chief Minister of West Bengal, you are the keeper of the law and order, life and properties of ordinary citizens. If this kind of situation happens, it is a discredit to the Chief Minister's post."

Congress laments ruling camp atrocities on party cadres

The Senior Congress leader further suggested that CM Banerjee take immediate steps concerning the violence taking place in the state. Chowdhury highlighted the atrocities committed by ruling party cadres on Congress supporters in the Raninagar-II block in Bengal's Murshidabad district. He called it 'the blatant misuse of power and democratic rights of innocent people residing over there.'

The Berhampore MP, Chowdhury also rapped the local administration and said, "I would like to specifically point out that the local administration had completely failed to bring the situation to normalcy. I hope you will surely see the matter seriously and a hasting action will be taken to prevent the loss of life and property of innocent people."



Notably, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had on Thursday, September 2, drafted a letter to the West Bengal Chief Minister raising concerns over brutalities on party activists in West Bengal.

(Picture by PTI)