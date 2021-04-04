Congress Adhir Ranjan Writes To EC That PM's Kolkata Arrival Caused Him Harassment, Delay

West Bengal Congress chief and senior party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) chief Sunil Arora, complaining about Prime Minister Narendra Modi using VVIP aircraft for political rallies in the state. In the letter, the Bengal Congress chief also urged the ECI to take necessary action in this matter. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury further said that he had to cancel a scheduled election programme as his vehicle was 'stopped for hours by SPG owing to PM's landing at Dumdum Airport at Kolkata.

The letter written by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reads, "I have been subjected to unprecedented harassment resulting cancellation of pre-planned election program on date, in that as I was proceeding by a vehicle to the Helicopter to fly down to Dumdum Airport on a pre-planned political program, my vehicle was stopped for hours." READ | Lottery Sambad Result 3.4.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangasree Damodar Results

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to ECI

The Congress leader also stated that it was hours later that he was informed that the SPG stopped all movements owing to the PM Narendra Modi was to land for attending a political programme, though he alleged the helicopter parking path and aircraft taxi-ing path was totally different. He said, "PM's security on any official purpose is supposed to be the prime concern but when the Prime Minister is arriving to attend a political program, it should not be at the cost and harassment to another political leader."

"As a MoS Railways, I did not use Saloon Car for election purposes. I fail to understand whether VVIP Aircraft (which is for the foreign visit) can be used for attending Political rallies!!!!! When India is such a poor country, all the government staff sacrificed theirs few days salary during the corona pandemic situation, voters are sacrificed MPLAD funds Development work in their respective area for two consecutive years. This is for your information and necessary action please," he added. READ | Election Commission transfers three West Bengal police officers

Full letter of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

(Image: ANI-Twitter)

West Bengal elections

The first two phases of polling in West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 79.9 and 80.43% respectively. Voting for 31 seats in the third phase will be conducted on April 6 and that for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to the polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Image: PTI, ANI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.