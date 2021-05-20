Congress Admits Authenticity Of Central Vista 'toolkit' Days After Accusing BJP Of Forgery

In a massive development amid BJP's expose, the Congress party admitted the authenticity of the toolkit pertaining to the Central Vista Project on Wednesday. Two days earlier, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra had released multiple toolkits outlining Congress' attempt to defame the Centre and PM Modi even as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic. As per point IV of a purported toolkit titled 'Cornering BJP & Modi on COVID Mismanagement' shared by BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, it reads, "Brand the (Central Vista) project as a ‘vanity project’ which has no public use but is only for Modi’s personal use. File a case against the project in Delhi High Court and seek a stay on the project".

When country was in the midst of a health crisis & every single unit of society from an individual to administration were rising up to the challenge , here was @INCIndia spreading fake , negative news & stirring up discontent . Disgusting . #CongressToolkitExposed pic.twitter.com/L5OWbIAvHN — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) May 18, 2021

However, Patra released a separate document of the AICC Research Department titled 'Central Vista Redevelopment: Vanity Project Amidst The Pandemic'. Interestingly, the above-quoted content related to the Central Vista Project is not seen in the 5 pages put out by BJP. According to AICC Research Department chairman Rajeev Gowda, this was a genuine and fact-based 6-page "research note". Reacting to the saffron party's claim that Saumya Verma is the author of the toolkit, Gowda asserted that Patra was showing the author of a real document (Central Vista Redevelopment: Vanity Project Amidst The Pandemic) and attributing it to a fake one (Cornering BJP & Modi on COVID Mismanagement).

Writing on Twitter, Congress leader Rajeev Gowda stated, "BJP ecosystem indulges in the worst form of cynical politics. Its dirty tricks dept extracted a colleague’s name from our genuine Central Vista document & attributed it to its FAKE ‘toolkit’ She deactivated her SM accounts after online harassment Shame! Take me on, not my team!"

This is the document which Congress claims is genuine:

Multiple Tool Kits were prepared by the Congress from Day 1 to tarnish the image of India.

Sharing one such Kit on #CentralVistaProject

Full of lies & deceit ..only aim of the tool kit is to defame & divert#CongressToolkitExposed pic.twitter.com/izSc0QMG6z — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 18, 2021

Toolkit controversy

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Sambit Patra shared the contents of a purported toolkit and slammed Congress' attempts to spread misinformation in the country. He covered sections such as 'Politicising and Allowing Super Spreader Kumbh', 'Questions on PM CARES', 'Special treatment of Gujarat', 'Choosing vanity over people's lives', 'Amplify work of frontal Congress organizations' and 'Prime Minister Modi's image'. The document also urges volunteers to use phrases such as 'Modi strain', ‘Missing’ Amit Shah, ‘Quarantined’ Jaishankar, ‘Sidelined’ Rajnath Singh, ‘Insensitive’ Nirmala Sitharaman.

Moreover, it talked about magnifying the crisis using images of dead bodies. However, Congress immediately issued a denial and filed a police complaint against the BJP national spokesperson, party chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, BL Santhosh and others. It alleged that BJP sought to divert the attention from the Centre's "mammoth failure" in providing relief to the people of India. Claiming that BJP forged the letterhead of the AICC Research Department and printed false content on the same, it demanded action against the aforesaid leaders under the relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.