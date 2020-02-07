Congress Admits 'MP Got Emotional And Stormed The Well'; Contradicts Rahul Gandhi's Claims

Defending the ruckus which ensued in the Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi's questions, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Friday, said that Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan was trampling upon Gandhi's right to question him. Moreover, he said that as the Minister was alleging Rahul Gandhi on irrelevant issues, the Congress MP Manickam Tagore got emotional and rushed into the well. He demanded that Dr. Harsh Vardhan apologise to Rahul Gandhi for not answering his question.

Congress admits 'MP got emotional'

"After the question was asked Rahul Gandhi, the minister started rolling out papers which were irrelevant to question. We must admit that when the concerned minister was alleging Rahul Gandhi on an issue which has no remote relevance with the question asked, he got emotional and rushed to the well. We then launched a protest to the Speaker that the right of Rahul Gandhi should not be trampled upon in such a brazen manner and demanded an apology from the minister," he said to reporters.

Parliament erupts in chaos

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha erupted in chaos as Opposition Congress MPs marched to the well to protest against Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's criticism of Rahul Gandhi over his controversial 'danda' comment. The minister had condemned Gandhi's statement claiming Rahul Gandhi - whose father was PM should not insult the Prime Minister. Harsh Vardhan went on to demand that the House "unequivocally" condemn these remarks of Rahul Gandhi.

What followed was Congress MPs storming towards Harshvardhan's desk sloganeering. Outside Parliament, BJP MP Jagadambika Pal alleged that Congress' Manickam Tagore charged towards Harsh Vardhan. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi claimed that it was an attempt to manhandle Dr Harshvardhan.

Meanwhile, Gandhi denied that Tagore had attacked anyone. Furthermore, he claimed that Tagore was himself attacked in the House. Alleging that this was an “orchestrated ruckus”, he slammed the government for trying to stifle his voice.

'Young people of India will hit him with sticks': Rahul

Rahul Gandhi made the contentious remark in his campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to step out of his house after some months as the young people of the country would beat the PM with sticks and make him understand the importance of providing jobs. PM Modi responded saying, "I have been "Gaali proof" after hearing so much abuse. Now, I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows."