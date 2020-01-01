Few Ministries, Too Many Want To Be Ministers, Little Difficulty: Congress Admits Discord

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat admitted to the infighting in his party over the Cabinet expansion. Initially, he maintained that it was normal for the allocation of portfolios to take two to three days. Subsequently, he conceded that there was disappointment in the Congress ranks as the number of MLAs interested in becoming ministers were much more than the number of ministries allocated to the party.

The Maharashtra Revenue Minister stated, “We are having discussions. It is necessary to make some changes and so, three of us are sitting together. This has happened before also, the Ministry is constituted, thereafter it takes two-three days for the portfolios to be allocated.” He added, “The situation is that we have fewer ministries and the number of MLAs interested in becoming ministers is more in number. There is a little bit of difficulty at such times. That will be decided. We will all work together.”

Discussion on the allocation of portfolios

As per the sources, Ashok Chavan has made it clear that he would not settle for any portfolio other than Revenue and the Public Works Department portfolio. However, Thorat has reportedly refused to part with Revenue. Meanwhile, the PWD portfolio has multiple claimants such as ministers Nitin Raut and Vijay Wadettiwar.

NCP’s Dhananjay Munde, according to sources, had also demanded PWD but was convinced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to settle for Health or the Water Resources portfolio. On the other hand, there is allegedly a tussle between the Sena, NCP, and Congress over the Home portfolio. Sources contend that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a final call on these issues very soon.

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

A total of 12 Shiv Sena, 14 NCP, and 10 Congress MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on Monday. This includes Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad, spokesperson Nawab Malik, senior legislator Hasan Mushrif, newly-elected MLA Dhananjay Munde and Abdul Sattar, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and the CM's son Aaditya Thackeray. This led to considerable unease in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, with many MLAs publicly voicing their displeasure after missing out on a Cabinet berth.

