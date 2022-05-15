Congress Adopt Udaipur Declaration: '1 Family, 1 Ticket', 50 Below 50; Read Key Proposals

At the conclusion of its 3-day 'Chintan Shivir', the Congress on Sunday adopted the 'Udaipur Declaration', bringing in several structural reforms to pave way for its resurrection. One of the key proposals in the declaration is a bid to tackle its 'dynast image'.

Endorsing the '1 family, 1 ticket' reform, the Congress party has proposed that tickets will not be given to relatives of party leaders unless the relative concerned has worked for at least 5 years in the party.

The tenure of office-bearers has also been fixed through the '1 person, 1 post' reform. The party has proposed that no post will be given to the same person for more than five years. This would be applicable across the spectrum in the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Pradesh Congress Committees, district and block committees, various departments/cells as well as frontal organizations. Once the tenure is over, the office bearers will have to resign from their post and only after a three-year cooling period, will the leader be allowed to return to the same post, if he wishes to.

Congress brings '50 Below 50' proposal

Another proposal the '50 Below 50', is to limit the rising average age statistics of the grand-old-party. Fifty percent of members of all committees will be less than 50-years-old. Notably, in 2020, the average age of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) stood at 70 years. Notably, factionalism across several states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was seen as a result of infighting between young and old brigades of the party.

Apart from this, the Congress party has also decided to set up task forces to initiate reforms and create three new departments-- public insight, election management, and national training. To take on BJP's grass-root level reach, Padyatras and Janta Durbars will be held to connect with the masses in a massive outreach program.

Against the backdrop of its repeated state and national-level losses, 400 party leaders, including members of the CWC, MPs, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents attended a 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur this week. The three-day brainstorming session between May 13-15 was convened to discuss the Congress' future election strategy, challenges ahead as well as its internal affairs.