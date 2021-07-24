Congress Affirms No Slogans For 2022 Punjab Polls, 'Not A Naara Party Like BJP'

Now that the lingering infighting among the members has purportedly come to end, the Congress Party on Saturday addressed the topic of 2022 assembly elections in Punjab, and asserted that they have not yet come up with a slogan. Giving reasons for not coming up with a slogan, the party’s general secretary in-charge, Harish Rawat said that they were not a 'naara party' like the Bharatiya Janata Party. He claimed that irrespective of that, the party will come to power.

"BJP has hurt the state deeply. The people are not going to forget anything. The party has no chance in the 2022 assembly elections," Harish Rawat added.

Congress till very recently was busy dealing with the age-old rivalry between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and now, President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Navjot Singh Sidhu, which was disturbing the unity of the party. Before the 2022 assembly elections in the state, the party took up the task of bridging the differences, and for the same came up with a 3-member committee, which framed a formula. As part of the formula, Navjot Singh Sidhu was made the PPCC President, and Captain Amarinder Singh who was vehemently against the idea was convinced and made to take part in his installation ceremony held on July 23.

The duo will now plan the roadmap of the elections together.

Punjab assembly elections

The term of the current Congress government in Punjab, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, is going to expire on March 27, 2022, after which Punjab will once again go to the polls most probably in the month of March to elect 117 members of the legislative assembly.

Till now, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have announced their alliance while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was in partnership with the former in the state right from 1992 and was rendered partnerless after a dispute over the three farm laws erupted, is still looking for a partner. Congress has also yet not entered into a partnership with any party. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is defending the alliance and the Congress-BJP with promises such as free electricity, has also not joined hands with any political party till now.