Congress Aghast At WB Secy Being Called Back Centre: 'Has It Ever Happened In 74 Yrs?'

Aghast at the sudden transfer of West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay back to Centre, Congress veteran Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday, questioned if such a move had occurred in Independent India before. Pointing out that Bandyopadhyay was due to retire on May 31 originally, Singhvi wondered why he was called back to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) within 48 hours and with no consultation or consent of state government. Bandopadhyay was scheduled to retire on May 31, but got a 3-month extension from the Centre, at the request of Mamata Banerjee.

Congress questions Centre's move to call back WB Secy

Has any chief secy anywhere in india ever in 74 yrs of independence been mandatorily/non consensually asked 2join central service within 48 hrs on date of retirement 31/5 wo state Govt consent or even consultation? Let #Centre educate me on this bt answer must be NO anr 1st 4 #WB — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 29, 2021

West Bengal Chief Secy called back

On Friday, hours after PM Modi held a Cyclone Yaas review meeting sans Mamata Banerjee, Centre asked the Bengal government to immediately relieve Bandyopadhyay, as he is supposed to report and join the Department of Personnel and Training in the North Block of New Delhi at 10 AM on May 31, 2021. Citing provisions of Rule 6(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadres) Rules, 1954, Centre's Under Secretary wrote to Bandopadhyay stating, "I am directed to inform that the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the placement of the service of Sri Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS (WB:1987) with the government of India, with immediate effect". Trinamool slammed the move, calling it 'vindictive politics' and 'forced central deputation'.

Earlier that day, Mamata Banerjee had refused to attend the review meeting chaired by PM Modi on Cyclone Yaas, allegedly due to Suvendu Adhikari's presence - who was invited to attend the meeting as Leader of Opposition. Instead, Banerjee submitted the damage assessment report to the PM asking for Rs 20,000 crore for the damages and left citing other commitments. Moreover, the Bengal CM made PM Modi wait for almost 30 minutes despite being on the same premises, following which she arrived with the Bengal Chief Secretary and handed him the report and left.

Her hurried departure was slammed by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and several top BJP leaders stating that it would have served the interests of the state and its people for the CM and her officials to attend the review meeting. In the morning, the PM held a review meeting in Bhubaneshwar along with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and conducted an aerial survey in the affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur. Later, he attended a review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district before departing to Delhi.

