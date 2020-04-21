Congress' Ahmed Patel Urges Amit Shah To Deploy IMCT In Gujarat Amid Lockdown Violations

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to send the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) reviewing the lockdown implementation and hotspots assessment in certain states to Gujarat as well. Taking to Twitter, he reasoned that in wake of the rising cases of lockdown violations which was a criteria to send IMCT to other states, a team should be deployed to Gujarat as well.

He added that the exercise should not be limited to selective states and all affected states must benefit from constructive inputs of the Central Government. The state has so far witnessed 2066 positive cases while 131 have recovered from the diseases. 77 deaths due to the virus have also been reported in the state.

READ | TMC Terms Central Teams' Bengal Visit As 'Adventure Tourism', Questions Selection Of State

Given that rising cases & lockdown violations were criteria for sending Central teams to states,I request Amitbhai to deploy similar teams to Gujarat



This exercise shouldn’t be limited to selective states,all affected states must benefit from constructive inputs of Central Govt pic.twitter.com/Vaid6AmMOS — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) April 21, 2020

The IMCTs comprise officers from various departments, including the NDMA, public health specialists from the Department of Health and Consumer Affairs. The teams have been fanned out to various states to contain the spread of COVID-19 including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.

READ | 'IMCT Teams In Other States Working, Facing Problems In West Bengal' Says Apurva Chandra

MHA sets up IMC team

On April 20, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set up six inter-ministerial central teams to assess lockdown violations and implementations in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. “Situation especially serious in Indore (MP); Mumbai & Pune (Maharashtra); Jaipur (Rajasthan); and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong & Jalpaiguri (West Bengal),” the home ministry spokesperson said. The team will on-spot assessment of the situation, issue necessary directions and submit their report to Central Government.

READ | Gujarat Hospital Innovates Split-ventilators Should Need Arise Amid Coronavirus Crisis

READ | COVID-19 Cases In Gujarat Cross 2,000, Death Toll Reaches 77