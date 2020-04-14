'Few Schemes Address Concern Of The Economically Weak,' Cong Urges For Adequate Relief

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 till May 3, Congress leader Ahmed Patel took to Twitter and expressed distress over the plight of the economically backward people, asking the government to provide adequate relief measures. PM Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday extended the lockdown saying, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3."

Taking to Twitter, Patel stated that very few schemes and measures address the concerns of the economically backward groups and added that they have been severely affected due to the lockdown.

Government must provide specific relief measures to the lower middle class & economically backward category families.



Very few schemes and measures address these groups & they are very badly affected due to the lockdown — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) April 14, 2020

Earlier, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram claimed that poor in India have been left to 'fend for themselves' for another 19 days. He claimed that the Central government has money and food, but will not release either of them. Criticising further, he said that demands for money by the state CMs’ have 'elicited no response'. Calling the relief package announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as 'miserly', he said that not a penny has been added to it.

However, Chidambaram then added that he 'understands' the compulsion of extending the lockdown, and supports the decision.

Lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday as the pan-India lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak entered Day 21. In his address, PM Modi said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.

Prime Minister Modi also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as it sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nations, India is in a controllable situation,'' PM Modi added.

