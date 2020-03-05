Congress-AIUDF To Join Hands To Send Common Candidate To Rajya Sabha

Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats of Assam will be held on March 26. Political equations are on in the opposition benches as the BJP and its ally have ample majority to send two candidates to the Upper House without much effort. For the third seat, the Congress and the AIUDF are now in talks, giving the political commentators a hot topic of discussion.

The Congress and AIUDF are known for their bitter relationship in the State, even though the Badruddin Ajmal led party is a known ally of the UPA Center, things have been different so far in the State. From time to time, it has been alleged that both the parties have a secret understanding, but now they are all set to go for an open understanding. And the way has been paved by none other than former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi, one of the fiercest critics of Ajmal, till recent times.

Gogoi-Ajmal fall out

When after falling apart with Tarun Gogoi in later part of 2004, Badruddin Ajmal formed the AIUDF (then AUDF), Gogoi who was at that point in time the Chief Minister of Assam said, "Who is Ajmal?". It remained a headline till the 2016 Assam Assembly elections. However, things have now changed. Gogoi who considered the AIUDF as a communal force then, now see the same political party as 'less communal'.

Speaking to the media in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Gogoi said, "We are in talks with the AIUDF since without their support it is impossible for the opposition to send a candidate to the Rajya Sabha. We are in talks to send a common candidate."

When reminded about his dislike for the AIUDF in the past, Gogoi unapologetically said that things have changed. He said, "In order to fight the BJP we are joining hands." The former Chief Minister further added, "BJP is playing divisive politics. They indulge in hate speech. However, so far I haven't heard any hate speech from AIUDF."

Gogoi interestingly refrained from taking the name of Badruddin Ajmal directly even though he admitted to having talks with the AIUDF.

Meanwhile, when asked about any prospective alliance in the State Assembly elections scheduled in 2021, Gogoi didn't ruled out the chances of having an alliance with the AIUDF.

