Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh Government for fining Priyanka Vadra's Scooty driver in Lucknow. A day after Congress UP (East) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's scooter ride, sources report that the Congress politician who offered Vadra a ride has been fined by Lucknow traffic police for flouting rules. The driver - Dheeraj Gurjar has been fined Rs 6,300 in total for travelling without a helmet and travelling with a pillion rider without a helmet.