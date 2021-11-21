Congress' Ajay Maken Affirms Party's Unity Amid Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken on Sunday, November 21, said that the party aims to continue working in unity amid rumours of the party's internal drift. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress in-charge for the state Ajay Maken arrived at the party's office in Jaipur, ahead of the state cabinet reshuffle.

Ajay Maken said, "Congress party will succeed to great heights with the support of Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi'.

He further affirmed that there is no internal crisis in the Rajasthan state Congress unit.

Earlier on November 20, Ajay Maken had said, "Three ministers of Rajasthan cabinet Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to step down from their posts and work in the party organisation".

He had also said, "The Congress party respects them. We are glad that there are such promising people who want to work for the party.

Gehlot government's first Cabinet reshuffle

As a part of the cabinet reshuffle, fifteen new Rajasthan Ministers including 11 cabinet ministers and four Ministers of State (MoS) take oath at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. In the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, 12 new faces will be seen, including five from the Sachin Pilot camp.

This is the first Cabinet reshuffle of the Gehlot Government which came to power in December 2018.

Three Ministers including Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Jully and Bhajan Lal Jata will be elevated from MoS to Cabinet rank as three Ministers including Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma have been dropped and their resignations have been accepted by the Governor on the recommendation of the Chief Minister.

Dotasra, Chaudhary and Sharma resigned on November 19, while others tendered resignation in a meeting of the Council of Ministers held on November 20.

The tally of the ruling party has reached 108 in the house of 200 after the Congress won by-polls held on two Assembly seats recently.

(Image: PTI)