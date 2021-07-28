Congress' Ajay Maken To Hold Talks With MLAs In Jaipur Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Speculations

Congress leader and Incharge for Rajasthan Congress, Ajay Maken reached Jaipur on Tuesday, July 27, amid speculations of Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan. He will be holding meetings with the party MLAs during his visit to discuss on the issue of appointments of district and block presidents.

Ajay Maken's visit to Jaipur

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra informed about his visit and said that "AICC General Secretary and Rajasthan Congress Incharge Ajay Maken Ji is coming to Rajasthan on a two-day tour tomorrow. During this, he will be holding discussions with all Congress and Congress-supported MLAs." Rajasthan Congress Incharge reached Jaipur on Tuesday night.

AICC महासचिव व राजस्थान कांग्रेस प्रभारी श्री @ajaymaken जी कल 2 दिवसीय दौरे पर राजस्थान आ रहे हैं। इस दौरान वे सभी कांग्रेस एवं कांग्रेस समर्थित विधायकों से चर्चा करेंगे। — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 27, 2021

Maken's visit took place at a time when speculations about Rajasthan Cabinet expansion are doing the rounds. Maken will be having discussions with MLAs individually to listen to their views to make sure there is no space for resentment. It is expected to be the last major exercise to give a final shape to the Cabinet expansion.

Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion

According to sources, Congress senior leaders have already worked out the modalities. Maken will be holding discussions regarding the cabinet expansion. The names of leaders who will be inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet will be finalized soon. Maken has earlier clarified that everything has been sorted out and everyone is holding to the party's decision.

The major issue for the Gehlot government is to accommodate Independent and former BSP MLAs, who had earlier joined the Congress, essential for the majority of the state government, stated ANI. Earlier, Maken with Congress MP KC Venugopal held a meeting with the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, July 24, discussing the cabinet reshuffle followed by another meeting on Sunday, July 25, with the state party leaders.

The expansion is said to take place due to the concerns raised by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and his camp. As stated by Maken and Venugopal in the meeting, the major issues are concerned with cabinet expansion, political appointment in state boards and corporations, and adherence to the promises made before the 2018 assembly elections.

