Congress' Ajay Rai Refuses To Apologise For 'parliamentary' Sexist Slur On Smriti Irani

Republic Media Network on December 19 confronted East Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, also a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, who made the sexist remark on Union Women and Child Development Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani. The grand old leader refused to apologise for his remarks and stated that he said "nothing wrong".

In a telephonic conversation with Republic Media Network, Ajay Rai said, "There was no indecency on what I said. I respectfully said that she stays in 'latke jhatke' because she was an actor. I only said the minister is of 'latke jhatke'. What is unparliamentary in that?"

Being adamant that he did not use any unparliamentary language, the Congress leader said, "If she defeated Rahul, we will defeat her also and defeat Modi also. You can take what I said as a 'phase of saying'...I didn't use any unparliamentary language. What I said is parliamentary language."

"Why should I apologise if I have not said anything wrong," Rai added.

Congress neta makes sexist & misogynistic remark against Smriti Irani

Insulting Smriti Irani, Ajay Rai said that the union minister comes to Amethi and does 'latke jhatke' and goes away. Notably, Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Amethi is certainly Gandhi family's seat and will remain so. Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi-many members of the Gandhi family have served the place and developed industrial areas for the residents. But now all the factories are on the verge of getting shut down. Smriti Irani only comes and does 'latke jhatke' and goes away. Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to fight the 2024 polls from there," Ajay Rai said.

Meanwhile, BJP has condemned the Congress leader's sexist remark. "I am not at all surprised as this is the character of the Congress party. We have seen in the past that they do not have any respect for women and this is the reason prominent female faces have left the party. A political party is headed by a woman (Sonia Gandhi) and a daughter of that powerful woman (Priyanka Gandhi) who carries out campaigns like 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti Hoon'. Is this the way Congress is going to ridicule the position and character of a woman?" BJP spokesperson Anila Singh asked.

She added, "Smriti Irani is the leader who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. What does he have to say about Rahul, Priyanka, and Sonia Gandhi? It's easy to character-assassinate any successful woman. By making such comments no woman is getting affected but it showcases his own character, sanskar, and the party's values."