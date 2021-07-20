Congress, Akalis & Others To Boycott PM Modi's COVID & Vaccine Briefing To Floor-leader

The Congress Party is set to skip the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6 pm on Tuesday. This development comes after Shiromani Akali Dal confirmed that they will boycott PM Modi's briefing on the novel coronavirus situation and the immunisation programme.

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said that he will only attend the meet after the PM called a meeting to discuss farmer issues.

"Today Shiromani Akali Dal will boycott PM Modi's briefing on COVID-19. It will be attended only after he calls a meeting to discuss farm issues," Badal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Today Shiromani Akali Dal will boycott PM Modi's briefing on COVID-19. It will be attended only after he calls a meeting to discuss farm issues: Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD President pic.twitter.com/xFjUOL2hXu — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

Confirming that Congress will not attend PM's briefing, party MP Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We'd said that all MPs be called in Central Hall instead of just the Floor Leaders. Everyone must be spoken to. We had said that this be done in two slots. We're not attending it as everyone should get to know(COVID situation)."

PM Modi calls all-party meet

The Prime Minister will hold a meeting with Parliamentary leaders of both the Houses to discuss the COVID-19 situation. During the meeting, the Centre is likely to give a presentation of the government's pandemic handling and the vaccination policy.

Earlier, Opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) rejected an exclusive meeting with PM Modi over India's COVID-19 management and assisted that the matter deserved a debate in the House.

"MPs do not want fancy power-point presentations on COVID-19 from the PM or this Government in some conference room. Parliament is in session. Come to the floor of the House," TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien tweeted.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said to put facts in the public domain and not in a separate meeting.