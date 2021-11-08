Amid the election preparations in Goa, Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his promises made to voters. Lamba said that AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was making false promises of providing employment if voted to power in the state. Earlier, the AAP leader had announced that the party, if it came to power, will provide the youth employment opportunities under their ‘Employment Guarantee Act', and until they get placed, they will be given Rs. 3000 unemployment allowance.

Addressing a press conference at Congress House in Panaji on Sunday, Lamba said that Kejriwal was ‘spreading lies’ and said that the unemployment problem in Delhi is worse. “Kejriwal was on the spree of spreading ‘lies’ in Goa. The unemployment rate in Delhi is higher than the national unemployment rate by 23.5 per cent,” she said. Questioning Kejriwal’s statement over providing employment opportunities, Lamba said, “The Party (AAP) is in power in Delhi but still have not given anything to the unemployed people there.”

Furthermore, Lamba stated that the Delhi government has spent Rs 940 crore only on the advertisements related to the pollution without any clear detail of how much amount has been invested to control the pollution. “People of the national capital were suffering due to rampant pollution and if the money was spent wisely, for the service of the people, then they would not have suffered,” she added. Lamba went on to allege that AAP was spending the taxpayers’ money on promoting themselves.

Arvind Kejriwal makes fresh promises ahead of Goa polls

During his third trip to Goa this year on November 1, Kejriwal announced that if AAP forms the government next year, they will provide the youth employment opportunities under their ‘Employment Guarantee Act', and until they get placed, they will be given Rs. 3000 unemployment allowance.

Announcing a free pilgrimage scheme, he said, after making a recent trip to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, he was tempted to send every Hindu devotee to visit Ram Janambhoomi temple, hence if voted to power, AAP government will offer free teerth yatra to Ayodhya and for the people of other communities, religious trips to - Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Wellington and Shirdi will be made free under the scheme.

He further added that his government will also look after people of the mining and tourism sector who have lost their jobs during COVID-19 and suffered heavy losses. He said on being elected, the government will provide Rs. 5,000 each to families of miners and people from the tourism industry.

These announcements add up to the list of announcements of free electricity for everyone and free water. He had earlier declared that the AAP government will provide free electricity to people of the coastal states, as well as farmers and will also do away with the previous bills.

