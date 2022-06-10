Congress Alleges Conspiracy Over ED Summons To Sonia & Rahul Gandhi; Slams BJP

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on ED summons against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday asserted that the saffron party wants to scare Congress' top brass leaders.

He further added that the Wayanad MP will obey the summon and go to the ED office in connection with the National Herald case. Chowdhury also confirmed that Congress workers will be accompanying Gandhi peacefully.

"BJP wants to scare Sonia and Rahul Gandhi by bringing ED. Rahul Gandhi is going on the date he is summoned. We will go with our leaders peacefully. There is a conspiracy against our party and leaders. Will will go with our leaders in a Gandhian way," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Slamming Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh who asked Congress to learn a lesson from PM Modi, Chowdhury said, "Person saying this should be told that acting as a broker of BJP got you MLA post. If you do it more, you can even get MP post."

“Be you ever so high, the law is always above you” - @INCIndia should cooperate with the @dir_ed investigations. Our Hon PM Shri @narendramodi appeared before the SIT and ensured that due process of law was followed. May @RahulGandhi learn the lesson from our PM! https://t.co/Nj5wOGAk3k — Rajeshwar Singh (@RajeshwarS73) June 9, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by ED on July 13 in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-Associated Journals Limited.

For the said date, according to sources, Congress is planning a major show of strength in Delhi. The grand old party is also planning a 'satyagraha' in front of all ED offices in all states across India.

The case relates to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Officials told PTI the ED wanted to record the statements of the Gandhis under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Congress on Presidential elections

On Presidential elections, Chowdhury urged like-minded parties to come together and discuss a presidential candidate. "Mallikarjun Kharge has been given the responsibility by Sonia ii in this process. He is a senior leader and has a good relationship with other leaders," he said.

Presidential polls will take place on July 18, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced in a press conference on Thursday. The votes will be counted on July 21. The term in office of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24.