Congress Alleges Indian Judiciary 'not Free' Under Modi Regime; 'BJP Control-freak Govt'

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Congress on Tuesday addressed a press conference raising questions regarding the freedom of the Indian Judiciary. Speaking on the approaches made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Congress senior leader and spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that BJP didn't even spare the Judiciary from being a victim of its vendetta and viciousness.

Congress on Modi govt’s approach towards Judiciary

Singhvi stated that the Modi government's approach towards the judiciary is the deadly combination of the three I’s, along with the three S’s, and termed it deplorable.

"The Modi govt’s approach to the judiciary smacks on the three I’s that stand for Intimidation, Interference, and Influence. These unfortunately have become the insignia, the notorious spikes of this govt. The ruling party can equally be accused of the three S’s - an attempt to Sabotage, Subjugate, and Subvert the judiciary", he said.

Singhvi further noted, "It is the worst kept secret for many years, both in legal circles and outside, that this control-freak, micromanagement and dossier-loving Sarkaar along with its ruling party have been indulged in several manipulative tactics in a bid to coy the judiciary". The Congress leader further targeted the BJP-led Union government and listed out allegations accusing them of controlling the Judicial system.

Excessively but selectively delaying judicial appointment proposals from the collegium regarding High court appointments and Supreme Court appointments.

BJP government has arbitrarily bifurcated the approved Judicial appointees' list. Therefore, selectively from a common list, you appoint 3-4 persons and after a few months, you appoint the others in the same common list, thereby irreversibly prejudicing their intense seniority.

This government and the ruling party have an inaccurate ambience and an atmosphere of fear, trepidation, anxiety, and hesitation. They did this in the judicial sector by misusing the dossier Raj and oblique insinuation based on their appointments.

The collegiums are always anxious to fill up ever-increasing vacancies. To take advantage of this urgency, they have constantly tried to prevail upon Judicial collegiate to transfer those perceived as inconvenient.

It has attempted illegally and unfairly to interfere whenever it deems fit, through Judges, Judiciary, and the legal process generally.

BJP has attempted to install a section of judicial personnel vetted by it and its supporters on impermissible tests of loyalty, ideology, and commitment to its own norms.

Citing an example of intimidation, Abhishek Singhvi highlighted the hearing of the Nupur Sharma case in the apex court. He stated that when a bench of Supreme Court judges made a strong and directly pertinent observation regarding the conduct of the person seeking relief from the court, 3 pronged attacks were witnessed which are the signature campaign of the BJP.

"Savage and faceless trolls spewing fake news and propaganda immediately started. An orchestrated letter by so-called intellectuals. One-sided and contemptuous reporting was planted in large sections of the Godi media".

Singhvi added that the rules for this government are simple, "either support the BJP or suffer the consequences". This is particularly contextual and important where the ruling dispensation seeks to rule through fear and control through coercion. Congress party intends to use the due process of law in accordance with the Constitution, he added.

(Image: PTI/ANI/RepresentativeImage)