Congress Alleges 'Modi Govt Misusing CBI, ED To Silence Oppn', Vows To Fight Against Inflation

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Centre has been misusing the CBI and ED to silence the opposition but the Congress will continue to raise its voice against the rising inflation and imposition of GST on essential food grains, AICC spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said.

Centre doesn't care about the common man because they only focus on misusing the ED and CBI. They can arrest any leader, they can harass anyone using CBI and ED, but we will continue to raise our voice, he said.

Vallabh said the party will hold a protest at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on September 4 and top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate in it.

"Fuel prices skyrocketed after the BJP government came to power. Not just fuel, but even the prices of essential food items are sky high. This is Vikas for the BJP, he alleged.

Speaking about GST on essential items, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson said, This is the first government that imposed taxes on wheat flour. Petrol and diesel became unaffordable for the common man.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said that instead of providing relief to the people, the Modi Government was sucking the blood of the poor, Dalits, the backwards and labourers.

He said that the Modi Government, which always claims that nothing was done in the past 70 years of Congress rule, should answer how the price of an LPG cylinder rose from Rs 410 per cylinder in 2014 to over Rs 1000 in the last 8 years?

Kumar said that the Congress has been holding relentless protests against "price rise and unemployment" and that, the protest at the Ramlila ground on September 4 will be a "show of people's anger at joblessness".

"Congress Governments had prevented the prices of petroleum products from going up even when crude oil prices at the international markets soared. The Modi Government has not bothered to lower the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in the country, even as people have been battling an existential crisis due to price rise and unemployment," Kumar claimed.