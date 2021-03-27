Congress Alleges 'NIA Suppressing Vazegate Evidence'; Asks Why Param Bir Not Questioned?

As NIA continues to probe into ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's connection in the Antilia bomb scare case, Congress on Saturday, accused the Central agency of 'supressing evidence' in its investigation. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged that Vaze had access to ex-CP Param Bir Singh and yet the ex-SP was not under the NIA's scanner. Vaze, who has been arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case, is currently in NIA custody till April 3.

Congress: 'NIA suppresssing evidence

"API Sachin Waze's office was 200 feet away from the office of the then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. He had direct access to Singh. However, the NIA is not probing Singh in the bomb scare case'. NIA not carrying out inquiry against Waze's seniors and Param Bir Singh gives rise to suspicion. The agency is deliberately suppressing some evidence," said Sawant to reporters in Mumbai. READ | Sachin Vaze's NIA custody extended till April 3 even as he pleads innocence in court

Vaze, Antilla & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder.

With NIA taking over the Antilla bomb scare, Vaze was arrested on March 20 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car and has been sent to custody till April 3. NIA has claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site, invoking UAPA against Vaze. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month - which has been refuted by NCP.