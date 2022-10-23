Congress Alleges 'political Malice' After 2 Sonia Gandhi-led NGOs Lose FCRA License

After the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) lost their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license, the Congress party came down heavily on the Centre. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged that the Ministry of Home Affairs' move reflected "political malice". Highlighting the contribution of the aforesaid to society, he dubbed the FCRA revocation a bid to defame the Gandhi family. It is pertinent to note that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the RGF as well as the RGCT.

Ashok Gehlot opined, "The cancellation of FCRA licenses of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust is a symbol of political malice of the Modi government. Both these institutions have a history of helping the victims of every disaster including earthquakes, tsunami and COVID. Rajiv Gandhi Foundation works for the service of orphans, women and the handicapped. Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust is doing the work of women empowerment and service of visually impaired."

"Attacking these institutions just for political reasons is just another malpractice by the Modi government to defame the Gandhi family. No matter how hard the Modi government may try, it cannot stop the Gandhi family from serving the public. With such malpractices, the Modi government is exposing itself in the eyes of the public," he added.

राजीव गांधी फाउंडेशन एवं राजीव गांधी चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट का FCRA लाइसेंस रद्द करना मोदी सरकार की राजनीतिक दुर्भावना का प्रतीक है। इन दोनों संस्थानों का भूकम्प, सुनामी, कोविड समेत हर आपदा में पीड़ितों की मदद का इतिहास रहा है।

FCRA license of Congress-backed NGOs revoked

Set up on June 21, 1991, after the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, the RGF claims to have worked on a number of critical issues including health, literacy, science and technology, women and child development, disability support, Panchayati Raj institutions and natural resource management. On the other hand, the RGCT was established in 2002 aiming at addressing the development needs of the underprivileged people of the country. It reportedly works in the poorest regions of Uttar Pradesh in areas of women empowerment and quality eye care.

In July 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs set up an inter-ministerial committee headed by the ED Special Director to coordinate the probe into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA, etc. by the RGF, RGCT and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Sources revealed that the FCRA license was revoked after the investigators detected violations of the foreign funding law. As per sources, the RGF received funding from the Chinese government from 2005 to 2009. Without an FCRA license, both the Congress-backed NGOs can't receive foreign funding.