Congress Ally Shiv Sena Draws Line; Condemns Salman Khurshid's 'Hindutva-ISIS' Comparison

Salman Khurshid's comparison of Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram caused unease even within the allies of Congress with Shiv Sena issuing a strong condemnation. Reacting to this remark on Thursday, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande nailed the fallacy in the senior Congress leader's argument asserting that no organization espousing Hindutva was involved in terror activities. Calling upon the former Union Minister to understand the essence of Hindutva, she contended it was totally wrong to equate Hindutva with terror outfits.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande remarked, "Salman Khurshid has written a book in which he has compared organizations espousing Hindutva to ISIS. I want to advise Salman Khurshid that he should read what Hindutva is all about. He should ascertain information. Has any organization espousing Hindutva done any bomb blast? Has it attacked any world tower? Are they involved in any terror activities? He should study this. I condemn the statement written by Salman Khurshid in his book. It is totally wrong to compare organizations espousing Hindutva to ISIS and we condemn this."

The contentious part in the 'The Saffron Sky' chapter of Salman Khurshid's book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood' in our times reads, "Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years.

Salman Khurshid justifies comparison

Despite facing ire from several quarters including BJP, Khurshid refused to back down on his controversial remark. Maintaining that BJP doesn't have a monopoly on Hinduism, he contended that the saffron party was destroying the essence of the religion. So far, lawyers Vivek Garg and Vineet Jindal have filed a criminal complaint against the former Union Minister urging Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to register an FIR against him.