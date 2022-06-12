Congress' Alvi Welcomes Mamata's June 15 Meeting; 'United Oppn Necessary To Fight BJP'

Welcoming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's invitation for a meeting of Opposition leaders in Delhi, Congress leader Rashid Alvi stated that a united Opposition was necessary to take on the BJP in the presidential polls as well as General elections.

"This is the right step by Mamata. It is important for the Opposition to unite, not only for the Presidential elections but also for the General elections. If the Opposition does not unite, we cannot compete with the BJP," Rashid Alvi told ANI. He further added that it would be better if Congress had convened this meeting.

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee wrote to Opposition leaders across parties, requesting them to attend a meeting convened by her on June 15 to prepare a joint strategy for the presidential elections. She sent a letter to 22 opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

In her letter, Banerjee asserted the need to come together with an initiative of "strong and effective opposition against the divisive forces."

Sonia Gandhi's Opposition outreach

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi also reached out to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, and other opposition leaders on Saturday, to hold deliberations on the presidential elections. Earlier, she had given a call to hold talks over the possibility of fielding a common candidate of the joint Opposition.

Following this, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge met Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, besides holding telephonic discussions with Mamata Banerjee.

Voting to elect India's next President will be held on July 18, with 4,809 members of the electoral college comprising MPs and MLAs set to elect the successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind.

In an electoral college of around 10.86 lakh votes, the BJP-led alliance is poised to have more than 48 percent of the votes and is expecting support from non-aligned regional parties.

