Congress always insulted B R Ambedkar in his lifetime and even after death: Amit Shah

Pune, Dec 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that Congress always humiliated B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, during his lifetime and even after his death.

Speaking at an event, Shah said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who introduced Samvidhan Day.

Shah visited the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters for laying the foundation stone for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue. He unveiled a statue of B R Ambedkar on the occasion.

“Samvidhan (Constitution) gives equal rights to everybody. However, the Congress party didn't spare a single moment to humiliate Ambedkarji when he was alive and even after his death," Shah said.

He said Ambedkar was conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, (posthumously) by a non-Congress government.

"Five places related to Ambedkarji were converted into 'smriti sthal' only after BJP came to power at Centre and in various states," he said.

In a veiled swipe at Congress, Shah alleged that Samvidhan Divas or Constitution Day had not been celebrated earlier out of fear that (the legacy of) Ambedkar would reach more people.

"When Narendra Modiji became prime minister, the celebration of 'Samvidhan Divas' began. But whenever Modiji celebrates the Samvidhan Divas, Congress opposes. And now the same Congress party is talking about Babasaheb Ambedkar. I just want to say that BJP wants to bring forward Ambedkarji's contribution to the Constitution and good governance for independent India despite opposition from Congress, without any fear," he said.

Constitution Day, also known as "National Law Day", is celebrated November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. Shah said the Centre wants to acknowledge Ambedkar's efforts.

"The prime minister is leading India by following Constitution as his 'granth' (book)," he added.

The Union home minister also listed various development works set in motion by PM Modi. "The prime minister granted permission to expand the capacity of the Pune airport. He also laid the foundation stone for the Pune Metro which will be inaugurated soon. The Centre has launched the Mumbai-Pune vista dome (coach) which has become an attraction for tourists now.

"The work for Rs 110 crore Mula-Mutha river project in Pune is going on. The PM also supported startups in Pune. The city has given many startups that are helping improve India's image," he added. PTI COR NSK NSK

