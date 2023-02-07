'Congress Always Played With Faith': UP CM Adityanath As Rahul Gandhi Calls Him 'thug'

Hitting out at Congress after Rahul Gandhi called him a 'thug', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday accused the grand old party of playing with faith. He claimed that Congress kept denying the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna and opposed Ram Mandir and Ram Setu.

During an election rally in Tripura, Adityanath said, "Congress always played with faith, kept denying the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. They also opposed Ram Mandir and Ram Setu."

The Uttar Pradesh CM also claimed that corruption cases used to come to the fore every day during Congress rule. "Now Congress is contesting elections with the help of Communists," he said.

BJP indulging in 'adharam' in UP, Yogi 'thug': Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi accused BJP of indulging in 'adharam' in Uttar Pradesh and said CM Yogi Adityanath cannot be a religious leader. He alleged that Adityanath was "insulting" the history of his Gorakhnath Math by the kind of language he was using.

"I am sorry, he (Adityanath) is not a religious leader, he is a common thug," Gandhi was quoted as saying by an attendee at an interaction with civil society members on the recently-concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

Asking the civil society members to choose words carefully, the Wayanad MP said that in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi is not a religious leader and does not understand Hinduism "because if he did, he would not be doing what he is doing."

Asked how the grand old party would take the "storm of religion" in Uttar Pradesh, he said this was not about religion as he understands his religion, Hinduism, and has also studied other faiths such as Christianity, Islam, Buddhism and Judaism. "This is not dharam but adharam," Gandhi was quoted as saying while criticising the saffron party.

