Congress' Anand Sharma Lauds PM's Vaccine Yatra: 'Will Lift Morale Of Frontline Warriors'

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-city visit to vaccine development institutes in the country remarking that it would lift the morale of the frontline warriors and reassure the nation which is still battling the pandemic. The Congress leader also urged PM Modi to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform was made functional before the COVID-19 vaccine arrived.

Prime minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadilla was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19 That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 29, 2020

Also respecting the Institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential making India worlds largest vaccine manufacturer. Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 29, 2020

PM's Covid Vaccine Yatra

Yesterday, PM Modi visited the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune where he took stock of the vaccine development personally. He also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to personally review the COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing process. There he was briefed by the Bharat Biotech founder and chairman Krishna Ella and other scientists about development in this regard.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, PM Modi had said that in order to be administered to the Indian citizens, the COVID-19 vaccine will have to meet all necessary scientific criteria while emphasising that the government will have to work together at all levels to ensure that the vaccination drive remained smooth, systematic and sustained.

While interacting with Chief Ministers of all States and UTs, PM Modi specified that as the vaccine research nears the final stages, it is essential for the government to closely monitor the development and maintain contacts with all stakeholders. He also discussed the modalities of COVID-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration process during the meeting.

