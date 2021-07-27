Congress' Anand Sharma Lifts Lid On Meeting Mamata Banerjee: 'like A Sibling Relation'

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Delhi. After his meet, Singh told media that he and the TMC supremo have close ties and they have worked together for years. He also appreciated Banerjee for her victory in West Bengal polls.

"Mamata Banerjee and I have close ties as we have worked together for years. It's like sibling relation, a very old relation with her. I appreciate her for how she fought the recent polls and won. She's come to Delhi for the first time after victory, so I came and had tea with her," Anand Sharma said.

The Chief Minister who is in Delhi for the first time since her election victory also met former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. Banerjee arrived in the national capital on Monday, July 26 for her five-day trip. The TMC chief then met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later in the day, she is also scheduled to meet Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Mamata Banerjee's Delhi agenda

Mamata Banerjee's first visit to the capital in 2 years is of great significance amid the TMC's decision to go national and given the opposition's resolve to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2024 general elections.

Banerjee, who was elected chairperson of Trinamool Parliamentary Party last week, has signaled her readiness to enter national politics beyond Bengal. In a virtual speech on Wednesday, the TMC supremo appealed for opposition unity. The event was attended by NCP's Sharad Pawar and Congress' P Chidambaram.

Others present were TRS leader Keshav Rao, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, RJD leader Manoj Jha, AAP's Sanjay Singh, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav and Jaya Bachchan and Akali Dal's Balwinder Singh Bunder.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier claimed that the BJP will be wiped out from all states while taking her assembly polls slogan 'Khela hobe' to the national stage.

"Khela will happen in all states until BJP is removed from the country. We'll celebrate 'Khela Diwas' on August 16. We'll give footballs to poor children. Today, our freedom is at stake. BJP has endangered our liberty. They don't trust their own ministers and misuse agencies," she had said.