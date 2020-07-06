Anand Sharma Welcomes Chinese Troop Withdrawal In Galwan, Stresses On 'eternal Vigil'

Senior Congress leader and RS MP Anand Sharma on Monday welcomed reports of the withdrawal of Chinese troops from the Galwan Valley. Maintaining that disengagement and de-escalation on the Line of Actual Control should be a priority, he urged the Centre to insist on China pulling back in Pangong Tso as well. At the same time, he stressed the need for constant vigil along the border. According to him, China maintaining peace at the border and restoring status quo ante is a must to rebuild trust. Sharma lauded the Indian Army for standing firm in the country's defence.

Reports of Chinese troops withdrawal from Galwan Valley is a positive development. Disengagement and de - escalation on LAC is a priority. India must insist for pullback in Pangong Tso. There is need for eternal vigil. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) July 6, 2020

China needs to realise that stability and peace at borders and restoration of status quo ante is a must to rebuild trust. Proud of our Army for standing firm in Nations defence. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) July 6, 2020

The India-China faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Both sides have held multiple rounds of diplomatic and military level meetings to resolve the situation.

On July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh. He addressed the personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at a forward location in Nimu at a height of 11,000 feet. On this occasion, the PM not only lauded the bravery showcased by the Forces in the Galwan clash but also sent a strong message to China on the perils of expansionism. Additionally, he visited the hospital where several soldiers injured in the Galwan clash are recuperating.

Mutual disengagement commences

Earlier in the day, sources revealed that mutual disengagement between India and China has started at 4 friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector including Patrolling Point 14 (Galwan Valley), PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area. In the Galwan area, mutual engagement is around 1-2 km. Sources added that China moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon. The Indian side is monitoring the disengagement of Chinese troops at all the friction points.

This disengagement is believed to be the result of intense military and diplomatic engagement in the last 48 hours. For instance, the Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question- NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a telephone conversation on July 5, where they agreed that both sides should ensure the complete disengagement of troops along the LAC at the earliest. Moreover, they reaffirmed that India and China must respect the LAC and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace in the border areas.

