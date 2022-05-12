Congress' Anand Sharma Welcomes SC Order On Sedition; 'Not Everyone Is Anti-national'

Congress leader and former union minister Anand Sharma on Wednesday welcomed the new order passed by the Supreme Court on the sedition law. Speaking about the SC stay on the law, Sharma claimed that the law was being misused in the past years. On May 9, the Central government filed an affidavit wherein it stated that the Centre is planning to re-examine the colonial-era provisions under Section 124A. On Wednesday, the apex court asked both the state and Union governments to refrain from registering any case under IPC 124A.

Reacting to the SC order on the sedition law, Anand Sharma termed the law unnecessary and stated that it was being misused. Dismissing the need for the law, Sharma said that people were in jail for differing from the government’s views. “Now the time has come, there is no need for this law. It has been misused, not everyone is anti-national,” the Congress leader said.

“The UK has repelled this law in 2009 then why not in India?” he asked while reiterating that the law must be removed. “If there is any conspiracy against nation, there are other laws,” he added. “In a democracy, there will be different views. However, people are in jail for raising their voices. If you raise your voice, bulldozers come out now,” Sharma said while taking a jibe at the BJP government in the Centre and UP. Calling the SC decision a ‘historic order’, the Congress leader claimed that many people including students and lawyers were wrongly jailed under the sedition act in recent years.

Anand Sharma further went on to slam Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over his comment on the sedition law. Reacting to Rijiju’s ‘crossing the Lakshman Rekha' comment on the SC, Sharma said that the ‘line’ was applicable for the Centre as well. “Law minister is right, the Lakshman Rekha must be respected. But it needs to be followed by him and his government too,” Sharma said.

Further speaking on the topic, the Congress leader stated that the “Constitutional validity of the law needs to be determined by SC.” Terming it a “draconian law”, he said that the law must be revoked. Earlier, while commenting on the SC order, Rijiju had stated that “all the organs of the state must respect each other and also practise our respect in letter and spirit.”

SC's landmark order on Sedition

In a big decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the state to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking sedition charges until provisions of Section 124A are reconsidered. It also allowed people to approach courts for relief if fresh sedition cases are registered against them. All pending cases, appeals, and proceedings pertaining to charges framed under the sedition law must be kept in abeyance, the apex court observed, mentioning that individuals languishing in jail as a result of sedition charges can move the courts to seek bail.

The landmark order of the SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli came on the bunch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code- known as the sedition law. In an affidavit filed on May 9, the Centre had acknowledged that there are concerns about this section being applied and abused for purposes not intended by law. It also made it clear that PM Modi is cognizant of the various views on this subject and is in favour of shedding the colonial baggage that has passed its utility.

"The Hon'ble PM believes that at a time when our nation is marking the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', we need to as a nation, work even harder and shed colonial baggage that has passed its utility, which includes outdated colonial laws and practices," it said.

It also highlighted how committed to this vision, the Centre had scrapped 1,500 outdated laws since 2014 and ended over 25,000 compliance burdens. "Various offences causing mindless hindrances have been de-criminalized. Laws which reeked of colonial mindset have no place in today's India," the affidavit underlined.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI/ SHUTTERSTOCK