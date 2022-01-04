As the high-stakes Chandigarh Mayoral election looms, sources told Republic TV that Congress and AAP have shifted their councillors to a resort and hotel in Jaipur and Delhi respectively. On December 27, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party got a big boost ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls by emerging as the single-largest party in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation by winning 14 out of 35 wards whereas BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal won 12, 8 and one wards respectively. However, AAP's endeavour to bag the Mayor's post suffered a setback as newly elected Congress councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla defected to BJP on January 2.

While the saffron party's tally has now swelled to 13, it technically has 14 votes as Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher has a voting right in her capacity as an ex-officio member in the civic body. Thus, it is neck-to-neck with AAP and both parties now require 5 votes each to get its councillor elected as the Mayor. In a bid to prevent "poaching" by BJP, the councillors are set to return to Chandigarh just before the election to the posts of Mayor, senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor scheduled on January 8.

BJP rebuts AAP's poaching charge

Earlier, AAP's Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha alleged that some BJP leaders had offered Rs.50 lakh to 2 party councillors and Rs.75 lakh to another winning candidate to join their party. As a "precautionary measure", he announced that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will install cameras at the residences of its councillors and warned that camera footage and call recordings will be released in the public domain if any BJP leader contacts them. Taking to Twitter on December 28, BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat contended that it was AAP's old habit to level allegations without any proof.