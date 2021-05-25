Congress & CPI(M) Demand Lakshadweep Administrator's Ouster, Cites 'anti-people' Policies

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Twitter
In a key development, Congress and CPI(M) have joined hands in demanding the recall of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel over his purported "anti-people" policies. In a letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal claimed that Patel had imposed a series of "authoritarian measures" since his appointment on December 2, 2020. This includes the curtailment of the powers of elected district panchayats, terminating the services of hundreds of labourers working in government departments, lifting the alcohol ban and imposing restrictions on the traditional food habits.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal writes to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting him to recall Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel owing to 'authoritarian measures taken by him' pic.twitter.com/J8LyHm93Lq— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021
Meanwhile, CPI(M) launched a sharper attack on the Lakshadweep Administrator holding him responsible for the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The Union Territory, which did not report any novel coronavirus case during the first wave, scrapped its rule of mandatory quarantine for travellers and allowed them to enter by showing negative RT-PCR negative test reports. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan too expressed alarm over the reported unrest among the people of Lakshadweep.
Writing on Twitter, Vijayan stated, "News reports from Lakshwadeep are quite serious. Challenges imposed on their lives, livelihoods and culture cannot be accepted. Kerala has a strong relationship, a long history of cooperation with LD. Unequivocally condemn devious efforts to thwart it. Perpetrators should desist."
Writing to President Kovind, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem remarked, "In the name of reforms and schemes, the new administrator is trying to completely destroy the traditional life of the people of Lakshadweep. Many of the existing laws are being amended unilaterally and new legislations are being drafted without any consultation with the people or their elected representatives. All these unilateral, undemocratic and anti-people decisions have created very huge unrest among the people and the whole Lakshadweep wants this Administrator and his policies to leave the island."
CPIM MP @ElamaramKareem_ writes to the President on Lakshadweep. pic.twitter.com/COE5XKDMw9— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) May 24, 2021